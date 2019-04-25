ROCHESTER, Minn.- Two men have been shot on the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW.
The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 a man showed up to the scene just before 11:00 this evening in a vehicle when he fired off around 8 gunshots, resulting in two men being shot in their legs. The victims were taken to Saint Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.
There is no suspect in custody at this time.
Police say this does not appear to be a random act.
The Rochester Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Rochester Fire Department responded.
Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to bring you the details.
Related Content
- Two men shot in North Rochester
- Shots fired in Rochester
- Highlights: North Iowa hosts Rochester
- Shots fired in Rochester on Christmas night
- Report of shots fired in Rochester.
- Shot fired leads to arrests in Rochester
- Highlights: North Iowa Bulls at Rochester Grizzlies
- Rochester Police: 3 men arrested in prostitution sting
- UPDATE: No arrests yet after shots fired in Rochester
- Several 911 calls report shots fired Thursday in Rochester
Scroll for more content...