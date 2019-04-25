Clear
Two men shot in North Rochester

KIMT News 3 is on the scene where two men have been taken to Saint Mary's Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 11:58 PM
Updated: Apr. 25, 2019 12:21 AM
Posted By: Brooke McKivergan

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Two men have been shot on the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW. 

The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 a man showed up to the scene just before 11:00 this evening in a vehicle when he fired off around 8 gunshots, resulting in two men being shot in their legs. The victims were taken to Saint Mary's with non-life threatening injuries. 

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act. 

The Rochester Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Rochester Fire Department responded. 

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to bring you the details. 

Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
