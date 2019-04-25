Two men shot in North Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Two men have been shot on the 3100 block of Oxford Lane NW.

The Rochester Police Department tells KIMT News 3 a man showed up to the scene just before 11:00 this evening in a vehicle when he fired off around 8 gunshots, resulting in two men being shot in their legs. The victims were taken to Saint Mary's with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no suspect in custody at this time.

Police say this does not appear to be a random act.

The Rochester Police Department, Gold Cross Ambulance, and Rochester Fire Department responded.

Stay with KIMT News 3 as we continue to bring you the details.