Heatwave is good news for seasonal summer businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A hot, humid day like the ones the Med City has been seeing recently call for a dip in the pool or an icy treat. Minne'SNO'da specializes in the latter. This heatwave is good news for seasonal businesses.

"It's been amazing because we're out here making money. Lots of people, lots of nice customers keep on coming back because they love it," says 16-year-old Dawson Krause, who owns and runs the business with his two brothers. The shave ice trailer opened last week, just in time for this stretch of steamy days. Dawson has been working daily and says the heat is drawing in many people.

The shave ice trailer is open between 1:30 PM and 8:30 PM daily. The Krauses say the biggest crowds form in the later hours, when people are looking to cool off after dinnertime.

Minne'SNO'da is expanding this year with a new driveable truck, but it needs some mechanical repairs before you see it around town. You can find the business parked at White's Fire Restoration and at community events like Rochesterfest and the Olmsted County Fair.