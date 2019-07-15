Paramedic offers advice on how to deal with heat

AUSTIN, Minn- Babs Freeman and three years old soon carter were at the library Monday not to just to play or read but to stay cool. Freeman is a nurse and knows all too well what the heat can do to the body.

"We always bring a water cup or some type of water wherever we are going and ask him to take water breaks every so often," Freeman said.

For snacks, she stocks up on watermelons and grapes foods with higher amounts of water.

Tim Olsen is a paramedic for the Austin Fire Department.

In his 18 years of service, he has seen his share of heat emergencies.

"In the right conditions you can get heatstroke in a matter of minutes," Olsen said.

He further explained typically things don't move that fast.

“There's a lot of factors going into it the heat, what you're doing, how well hydrated are you, how quickly are you cooling off naturally,” Olsen said.

There are three stages, heat cramps, heat exhaustion, then heatstroke.

For these stages, symptoms can range from muscle cramping to vomiting depending on what stage of a heat emergency you have reached.

Olsen says if you start vomiting you should seek medical help. He says the best way to avoid overheating is to stay hydrated, take breaks to cool off. He says it especially important for moms and dads to monitor their kids when outdoors because kids don't realize

the signs.

"With you children, you need to be aware of their hydration level,” Olsen said. “ Alsomonitoring their activity level and making sure that they take breaks to cool off.”