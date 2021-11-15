Heating your home without heating up your energy bill

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The U.S. Energy Information Administration estimates a 49 percent hike in natural gas heating costs this winter for midwesterners.

Energy assistance programs are administered by the Department of Commerce. The Department said more Minnesotans than ever before are eligible for energy assistance.

WEC Energy Group's Alison Trouy said eligible consumers can get up to $1,600 to put towards energy bills.

"I think that the pandemic was a big reason why they've expanded the eligibility," said Trouy. "And, you know, Congress has allocated a lot more money to these federal heating programs. It's a great resource for our customers and we encourage them to check out those eligibility requirements."

WEC Energy Group also offers flexible payment plans for those who need a little more help this winter season.

Trouy recommends lowering the thermostat a few degrees when you're away from the house or asleep, which will make a huge difference in your energy bill.

She also recommends getting your furnace checked out by a qualified contractor to make sure everything is running smoothly and efficiently.

Your furnace is responsible for nearly 30 percent of the natural gas used.

"Anytime our customers are having a hard time paying their bills, we encourage them to just give us a call," said Trouy. "If you feel like you're struggling, please reach out to us. We are here to help you. "