Heating your home safely and effectively

ROCHESTER, Minn. - With the looming winter, it's time to get your heating system and thermostat checked out if you haven't already done so.

"It's October right now and we're turning the furnaces on and we're going to run them pretty much until spring time," Haley Comfort System's Peter Hassig said, "and then it's time to turn the air conditioner on it seems like."

The project manager and energy expert knows the ins and outs of a furnace. He advises before you turn it on, it's important to check out the filter and make sure it's clean.

"If you don't have that airflow moving past that filter on there, it's going to be a lot harder on the furnace," Hassig said. "It's going to be a lot higher on utility bills, as well."

Next, he said to make sure the vents are clear and there's no damage to the heat exchanger.

Finally, he mentions it's a good idea to get a carbon monoxide detector in order to protect yourself from the colorless and odorless gas that can be found in fumes from heating systems.

They're maintenance items that can make a big difference in the long run.

"It's like a car. If you don't ever have an oil change done on a car, your car's not going to run well," Hassig said. "It's going to make noises. It's going to fall a part a lot sooner than it should. You're going to have major mechanical issues. Same thing with a furnace."

If you need to make a service call, do it now. Hassig said a lot of heating companies get booked up fast this time of year.