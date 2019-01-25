Clear
Heating your home safely

When it's this cold, the last thing you want is for your furnace to stop working.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Experts at Haley Comfort Systems advise you to call a professional immediately to get on their agenda if your furnace isn't performing the way it should, and use alternate heating devices in the meanttime such as a space heater, especially near pipes. However, project manager Peter Hassig urges you to take steps to preventing furnace failure. "Before it gets to that point even, take a look at your filters. A lot of time changing your filter, taking a look and getting a clean one in there can help prevent it from going out," he explains.

The Rochester Fire Department has some advice on how to heat your home safely. They advise you to keep three feet of clearance around any heating device, to plug devices directly into the wall and not use extension cords, to not use anything that involves an open flame, and only use devices that are designed to heat homes. They also want to remind you to make sure snow is not blocking your vents, directing dangerous carbon monoxide back into your home.

