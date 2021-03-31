Heating Assistance Program expires April 15th

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Here in Minnesota, there is a program that protects those who qualify through April 15 called the Heating Assistance Program.

After the 15th, there are still some options to avoid losing your utilities.

Due to the pandemic, many utility companies haven't shut off services in over a year, despite unpaid bills.

Tony Benson with Rochester Public Utilities says the company will not shut off any utilities and is still working with families on payment plans.

Three Rivers Community Action says for some families, the bills just keep piling up and they're still required to pay what's due.

"This year, they didn't shut anyone off, which was wonderful, but what we've seen is people have run up some really high past balances. So while they maintained their electricity and their heating sources, they still haven't been able to pay their bills, so they have very high balances," says Lynette Engelhardt Stott, Energy Programs Coordinator from Three Rivers Community Action.

While the heating assistance program ends on April 15th, Three Rivers Community Action says there may be another way it can help, so don't wait to reach out.