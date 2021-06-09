Heat wave calls for busier pools, Byron City Swimming Pool off to a busy first week open

BYRON, Minn. - Now that Rochester's pools are closed, other area pools could become a hotspot.

Byron City Swimming pool opened this Monday and was a busy first day.

City of Byron Public Works Superintendent, Tom Ricky, says Tuesday was slower, but Wednesday picked back up.

He says the pool typically sees 50 to 100 people a day and expects to get back to those numbers as we move into the summer months.

Following Rochester closures, Ricky says there could be a possible increase in patrons, but doesn't expect it to have a big impact on their pool.

“I don't suspect we will see a big influx of patrons, they are certainly welcome. I just hope Rochester is able to get their pools up and going again for that amenity for the community,” he explains.

The pool is fully lifeguarded at all hours, although it has been a struggle to find lifeguards following the effects of the pandemic. Ricky reiterates the importance of pool rules.

“The one thing that we stress to our lifeguards is they're not babysitters, they're there for the safety of everyone involved in the pool. So our biggest thing is everybody respects the pool rules and listens to lifeguards because they're there for your safety,” says Ricky.