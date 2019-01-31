Clear
Heat restored in Austin, more water main breaks feared

Rising temperatures could cause more problems.

Posted: Jan. 31, 2019 12:19 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn.- Over 100 Austin residents had their heat go out during this vicious cold.

Austin Utilities says service crews responded to over 140 calls on Tuesday and Wednesday, most of which were for no heat, with more 20 additional calls since 6 am Thursday. Crews had to replace 32 frozen gas meters. Customers are being warned to not pour hot water on any frozen gas meter or regulator because it could cause potential damaged.

Anyone without heat should call Austin Utilities at 507-433-8886.

Crews also dealt with three water main breaks Wednesday, with the first reported at 1 am. All three breaks were fixed by 10 pm Wednesday and water service was restored to customer homes. However, Austin Utilities say rising temperatures will create a risk of additional water main breaks and changes in ground temperature cause shifting, which can contribute to breakages. Customers who see water bubbling up from the road should call 507-433-8886.

