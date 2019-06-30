Heat not stopping Cannonball Day festivities

MASON CITY, Iowa - The heat didn't stop a large turnout at the annual Cannonball Day at Mason City's East Park.

The annual event is put on by the Friends of the 457, a group dedicated to preserving and restoring the historic Minneapolis & St. Louis steam locomotive in the park. Not only were guests allowed to see the inside of the train, but could also ride 'Smokey the Train', which was brought up from Chapin, around the park. The Evening Lions Club barbecue chicken dinner is always a big draw; this year, an estimated 5,000 meals were served.

Dennis Wilson, a retired railroad worker and member of the club, emphasizes why the community rallies around the group and its mission.

"Kids love this train. You never outgrow the love of the steam engine, sitting up there ringing the bell. We have foggers on this where the steam comes out the side, we have foggers where the smoke comes out of the stack. We have a recording of what it sounded like when it was working."

He adds that the community's generosity that has fueled the need for restoration has lead the locomotive to have wider recognition.

"It's well known nationally. We've been written up in the train magazines, and other magazines. It's well known with especially railroad enthusiasts that this engine has been restored."

The locomotive was moved to East Park in 1959, when the Mason City Noon Rotary Club funded the relocation of it. When it was still in operation, the train operated from Albert Lea to Oskaloosa.