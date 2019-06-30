Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Heat not stopping Cannonball Day festivities

Event hosted by the Friends of the 457 receives great turnout, including the barbecue chicken dinner, which served up about 5,000 orders

Posted: Jun 30, 2019 1:21 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The heat didn't stop a large turnout at the annual Cannonball Day at Mason City's East Park.

The annual event is put on by the Friends of the 457, a group dedicated to preserving and restoring the historic Minneapolis & St. Louis steam locomotive in the park. Not only were guests allowed to see the inside of the train, but could also ride 'Smokey the Train', which was brought up from Chapin, around the park. The Evening Lions Club barbecue chicken dinner is always a big draw; this year, an estimated 5,000 meals were served.

Dennis Wilson, a retired railroad worker and member of the club, emphasizes why the community rallies around the group and its mission.

"Kids love this train. You never outgrow the love of the steam engine, sitting up there ringing the bell. We have foggers on this where the steam comes out the side, we have foggers where the smoke comes out of the stack. We have a recording of what it sounded like when it was working." 

He adds that the community's generosity that has fueled the need for restoration has lead the locomotive to have wider recognition.

"It's well known nationally. We've been written up in the train magazines, and other magazines. It's well known with especially railroad enthusiasts that this engine has been restored."

The locomotive was moved to East Park in 1959, when the Mason City Noon Rotary Club funded the relocation of it. When it was still in operation, the train operated from Albert Lea to Oskaloosa.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Albert Lea
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
Austin
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 81°
Charles City
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 78°
Rochester
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
A warm night tonight will become an even hotter Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City continues strong week, defeats St. Ansgar

Storm Team 3: Severe storms possible on Sunday

Image

Cattle rescued from flood water

Image

Oronoco residents pick up the pieces after flooding

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 4:00 live interview with First Tee of Rochester

Image

Million Dollar Shoot Out finals

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 6:00 interview with winner

Image

Million Dollar Shootout 5:00 interview with Event Chair

Image

Congressman Steve King holds town hall

Image

Residents agree with 'Great Place' designation

Community Events