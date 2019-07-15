Clear

Heat closing Salvation Army store in Rochester

Expected to reopen Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jul 15, 2019 1:52 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing it South Store on 9th Street SE due to high temperatures.

People are encouraged to visit the North Store on W. Frontage Road, which will be open until 6 pm Monday. The South Store is expected to reopen at 9 am Tuesday.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 91°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 92°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Charles City
Few Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 90°
Rochester
Few Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Tracking Heat and Isolated Storm Chances
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tracking More Heat & Chances for Severe Weather

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking more heat & severe weather risks

Image

StormTeam3 - We Track Storms

Image

Racing sail boats on Clear Lake

Image

Rochester restaurant hosts 'Dairy Farmer Appreciation Day'

Image

Iowa DOT planning intersection reconstruction

Image

Summer heat creating a hidden danger on playgrounds

Image

Honkers score six in the third inning, down Willmar before all-star break

Image

Race commemorating fallen Navy SEAL from North Iowa

Image

Remembering a north Iowa man who served his country

Community Events