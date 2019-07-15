Heat closing Salvation Army store in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Salvation Army is closing it South Store on 9th Street SE due to high temperatures.
People are encouraged to visit the North Store on W. Frontage Road, which will be open until 6 pm Monday. The South Store is expected to reopen at 9 am Tuesday.
