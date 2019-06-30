Heat Advisory blankets viewing area; Severe Thunderstorm Watch for southern MN

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Adair; Adams; Appanoose; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Crawford; Dallas; Davis; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Greene; Grundy; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Mahaska; Marion; Marshall; Monroe; P

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Hot And Humid Conditions Persist Today... .Heat and humidity will continue and expand across across all of Iowa today. Little recovery from the heat has occurred overnight, with temperatures only falling into the 75 to 80 degree range early this morning before rising back into the 90s today. ...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...Highs in the low to mid 90s, with peak heat index values around 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors, in homes without air conditioning, or those susceptible to heat illnesses such as children and the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Allamakee; Chickasaw; Clayton; Fayette; Floyd; Howard; Mitchell; Winneshiek

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hot and Humid Today Into This Evening... .Temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity levels, will produce dangerous heat indices in the 100 to 105 range late this morning into this evening. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* TEMPERATURE...Highs in the 90 to 95 degree range with peak heat indices of 100 to 105.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible, especially for those involved in outdoor activities, in homes without air conditioning, or individuals that are susceptible to heat illnesses such as children and the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Black Hawk; Bremer; Butler; Cerro Gordo; Winnebago; Worth

NWS DesMoines (Central Iowa)

...Hot And Humid Conditions Persist Today... .Heat and humidity will continue and expand across across all of Iowa today. Little recovery from the heat has occurred overnight, with temperatures only falling into the 75 to 80 degree range early this morning before rising back into the 90s today. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in Des Moines has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 11 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* TEMPERATURE...Highs in the low to mid 90s, with peak heat index values around 105 degrees.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible for those active outdoors, in homes without air conditioning, or those susceptible to heat illnesses such as children and the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions, if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 9 1 1.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Brown; Chisago; Faribault; Freeborn; Goodhue; Isanti; Le Sueur; Martin; McLeod; Nicollet; Redwood; Rice; Sherburne; Sibley; Steele; Waseca; Watonwan; Wright

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* TEMPERATURE...Heat indices this afternoon are expected to range from 98 to 103 degrees.

* IMPACTS...These heat indices during the day will lead to increased risk for heat related illnesses for those active outdoors or with limited access to air conditioned spaces.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water.

Heat Advisory

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa)

...Hot and Humid Today Into This Evening... .Temperatures in the 90s, combined with high humidity levels, will produce dangerous heat indices in the 100 to 105 range late this morning into this evening. ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Heat Advisory, which is in effect from 10 AM this morning to 9 PM CDT this evening.

* TEMPERATURE...Highs in the 90 to 95 degree range with peak heat indices of 100 to 105.

* IMPACTS...Heat illnesses are possible, especially for those involved in outdoor activities, in homes without air conditioning, or individuals that are susceptible to heat illnesses such as children and the elderly.

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona

NWS Storm Prediction Center (Storm Prediction Center - Norman, Oklahoma)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 465 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MN . MINNESOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANOKA BENTON CARVER CHISAGO DAKOTA DODGE FILLMORE FREEBORN GOODHUE HENNEPIN HOUSTON ISANTI KANABEC LE SUEUR MILLE LACS MORRISON MOWER OLMSTED PINE RAMSEY RICE SCOTT SHERBURNE STEELE WABASHA WASECA WASHINGTON WINONA WRIGHT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

Areas Affected: Freeborn; Goodhue; Le Sueur; Rice; Steele; Waseca

NWS Minneapolis (Southern Minnesota)

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 465 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA FREEBORN LE SUEUR RICE STEELE WASECA IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, FARIBAULT, LE SUEUR, OWATONNA, RED WING, AND WASECA.