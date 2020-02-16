Heartland Gun Club & Range opens in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new gun club is celebrating its grand opening this weekend in the Med City.

Heartland Gun Club features a 12-lane range, with each lane being 25 yards long.

CEO and co-founder Greg Moore says the goal of the venue is to create a "destination" for people, while also de-stigmatizing guns.

"We've had people come through that have never shot before," Moore said. "And when you can see the smile on their face about how fun it was or when they hit that target, it makes you feel good about what you're doing. And it's a great way especially for younger people to come in and understand ya know how to be safe with a firearm and how to enjoy it."

The lodge-like center also allows them to host events, meetings, and parties.

Heartland Gun Club & Range is open seven days a week. It's located at 5105 Commercial Drive SW.