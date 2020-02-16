Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Heartland Gun Club & Range opens in Rochester

The venue is open to the public, and also offers opportunities for club membership.

Posted: Feb 16, 2020 10:53 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new gun club is celebrating its grand opening this weekend in the Med City.

Heartland Gun Club features a 12-lane range, with each lane being 25 yards long.

CEO and co-founder Greg Moore says the goal of the venue is to create a "destination" for people, while also de-stigmatizing guns.

"We've had people come through that have never shot before," Moore said. "And when you can see the smile on their face about how fun it was or when they hit that target, it makes you feel good about what you're doing. And it's a great way especially for younger people to come in and understand ya know how to be safe with a firearm and how to enjoy it."

The lodge-like center also allows them to host events, meetings, and parties.

Heartland Gun Club & Range is open seven days a week. It's located at 5105 Commercial Drive SW.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
24° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 16°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
24° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
A wintry mess Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Heartland Gun Club & Range opens in Rochester

Image

Local doctor educating African Americans on heart disease

Image

Community leaders fight for Minnesota equal rights amendment

Image

Sean Weather 2/16

Image

Marcus Sherels helps open ETS Performance in Rochester

Image

A family affair at Byron, the Peterson brothers are hungry for more success

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

Minnesota section wrestling team finals

Image

The CBD Centers opens in Rochester

Image

Rallying to support businesses after fire

Community Events