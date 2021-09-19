Heartland Chapter of North Iowa puts on Youth Muskie Fishing Tournament

MASON CITY, Iowa - Sunday afternoon youth had the opportunity to cast their poles with the Heartland Chapter of North Iowa.

Kids met up with the organization at Ritz Park on Clear Lake to check out the art of muskie fishing.

Kids were able to get out on the water with the Heartland Chapter to learn the secrets of catching muskies.

Muskie fishing is specialized with different equipment, according to the organization's Michael Wentworth.

He adds muskies are at the top of the food chain and eat whatever they want.

Some of the lures used to catch these fish can weigh more than a pound.

Once caught, muskies like to fight to get away.

He says it's an experience like nothing else when you catch one.

He hopes the kids enjoy the experience as much as he does.

"Youth is our future. We need to get young people interested in not just fishing, but muskie fishing and hopefully they'll become chapter members either of our chapter or someone else's and carry on the legacy of muskie fishing and muskie propagation," says Wentworth.

Michael says when you catch one muskie, you're hooked and can't get enough.

Here is the link for the Heartland Chapter of North Iowa.