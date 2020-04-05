Heart of the City project closing part of 1st Avenue SW

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A portion of 1st Avenue SW will be shut down Monday as work begins on the Heart of the City project.

The Rochester Public Works Department says 1st Avenue SW will be closed to traffic between Center Street West and 2nd Street SW. Traffic lanes will shift on 1st Avenue SW between the Peace Plaza and 2nd Street SW to maintain access to the Marriott Hotel.

There will be pedestrian access through the corridor, with slight detours possible.