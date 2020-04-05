ROCHESTER, Minn. – A portion of 1st Avenue SW will be shut down Monday as work begins on the Heart of the City project.
The Rochester Public Works Department says 1st Avenue SW will be closed to traffic between Center Street West and 2nd Street SW. Traffic lanes will shift on 1st Avenue SW between the Peace Plaza and 2nd Street SW to maintain access to the Marriott Hotel.
There will be pedestrian access through the corridor, with slight detours possible.
Related Content
- Heart of the City project closing part of 1st Avenue SW
- 4th St. SW reconstruction project underway
- Evacuations taking place in parts of SW Mason City
- Construction closing part of 1st Street NE in Mason City
- 4th Street SW undergoing reconstruction
- Flood levels drop but SW Iowa roads remain closed
- Hotel construction to limit travel on 11th Avenue SW in Rochester
- Little hats, big hearts project
- City workers looking to improve 4th Street SW
- Proposing a new middle school in SW Rochester
Scroll for more content...