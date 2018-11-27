Heart of Dance to teach students how to dance

ROCHESTER, Minn.- HEART OF DANCE in Rochester teaches young children traditional dance routines.
Today they're showcasing their students to raise money to continue the program into the next semester.
The Rochester Area Foundation donated $10,000 to the organization.
Ember Reichgott Junge tells us that money will go right back teaching students.
“We can continue the program next semester and beyond here in Rochester so we can reach more fifth graders. Many more where we want to touch their lives,” she said.
To donate, Click Here.
