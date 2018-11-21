Clear
Hearing set for owner of Worth County "puppy mill"

Over 100 dogs seized from her property on November 12.

Posted: Nov. 21, 2018 9:33 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A court hearing is scheduled for the owner of the Worth County “puppy mill” where authorities recently seized over 100 dogs.

The Worth County Attorney’s Office has filed a petition against Barbara Kavars, identified as the owner of the Manly property raided by law enforcement and the ASPCA on November 12. 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats which belonged to Kavars were removed after authorities said they were found living in poor conditions and suffering from a variety of health problems.

According to the petition, Kavars voluntarily surrendered legal ownership of all the seized animals except for nine dogs and the four cats. A hearing has now been scheduled for November 29 at the Worth County Courthouse to decide if those 13 animals should be returned to Kavars.

As part of its petition, the Worth County Sheriff’s Office included details on the condition of the animals and their living spaces found when the raid was conducted. Among those details:

- The majority of dogs were kept outdoors in kennels with little to no food and no clean water. The kennels were overcrowded, had limited roof coverings, were full of feces, and none were heated despite below freezing temperatures.

- Many of the dogs had matted and dirty fur and untreated medical conditions.

- The conditions inside Kavars’ home are described as “unsafe for human or animal habitation” with an “overwhelming” smell of ammonia and feces, containers of unopened human and animal food piled throughout the home, and “pee pads” soaked in urine and feces covering the living room floor. The petition describes Kavars’ home as having “little room to walk and little to no surface area on which to sit or place an object.”

