Hearing set for $13 million hotel/conference center in Clear Lake

Plans are for construction to start two weeks later.

Posted: May 4, 2020 6:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – The city council has set a hearing date on amending Clear Lake’s urban renewal plan to accommodate the planned Marriott hotel and conference center project.

The June 1 hearing will be on Clear Lake providing the $13 million project with a $1.2 million forgivable loan, up to $1.5 million in tax rebates over 10 years, and a possible $300,000 in incentive payments to the developer.

Plans are for the Marriott-branded hotel and a conference/event center to be built in the Courtway Park Subdivision. The hotel would have about 85 rooms and the conference center would have space for approximately 450 people. Construction is due to begin on June 15.

Clear Lake City Administrator Scott Flory says, with the current economic situation, having a project like this ready to go is “pretty special.”

