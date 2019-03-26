Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Hearing reset for man accused of killing missing girl's mom

The body of Higgins' 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins was arrested on March 13.

Posted: Mar. 26, 2019 8:26 AM

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A hearing has been rescheduled for a man accused of killing the mother of his child in Milwaukee.

WITI-TV reports 35-year-old Dariaz Higgins had a preliminary hearing scheduled Monday, but that hearing was adjourned as Higgins hires an attorney. The hearing was rescheduled for April 4.

Higgins is accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old Sierra Robinson and wounding another woman earlier this month. He faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide.

The body of Higgins' 2-year-old daughter, Noelani Robinson, was found in a ditch in Minnesota four days after Higgins was arrested on March 13. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says the child died from head trauma. Her death remains under investigation.

Funeral services were held Saturday for Sierra and Noelani Robinson in Kansas City, Missouri, where Sierra's father lives.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 30°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 31°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 31°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Disability services day at the capitol

Image

New parking ramp opens downtown

Image

Tracking Very Warm Temperatures

Image

Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

Image

Building the ball fields in Charles City

Image

Governor Walz talks healthcare

Image

Preparing for road changes in Mason City

Image

Hotel Proposed for Downtown Austin

Image

Chateau Theatre Update

Image

Tracking 60s for the Midweek!

Community Events