Hearing from the candidates in Iowa's 4th Congressional District race

MASON CITY, Iowa - It looked like the race would be a rematch between Rep. Steve King and J.D. Scholten, but the incumbent Steve King was defeated in the Republican Primary by Randy Feenstra.

In the last general election, Scholten came close to beating the embattled King, only losing by a few points.

Scholten was a hard-throwing professional pitcher and worked as a paralegal.

Feenstra has been serving in the Iowa state senate since 2009. He portrays himself as a fiscal conservative who will slash taxes.

When it comes to health care, the candidates are at opposite ends of the spectrum on how to make it more affordable.

"We must make sure that we don't have government takeover of healthcare. That would absolutely destroy a lot of our rural hospitals and rural clinics," said Feenstra.

"When it comes to Social Security and Medicare, they're being threatened right now. I not only want to protect those, I want to expand those. One thing I want to see with Medicare is better reimbursement rates for rural hospitals," said Scholten.

The latest poll from Monmouth University is showing Randy Feenstra with a five point lead over J.D. Scholten, in a district which typically favors Republicans.