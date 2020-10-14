Hearing from Rochester School Board Seat 3 candidates

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are three seats up for grabs this election on the Rochester Public School Board. The incumbent Deborah Seelinger and challenger Karen MacLaughlin are both vying for seat three.

"I'm seeking a third term because I believe that with the challenging times we're under with the global pandemic, and social justice issues, and our budgetary concerns, we really need continuity of leadership and a deep understanding of how our system operates and I think that is really going to be a strength to continue my service on the board," Seelinger explains her motivations for running for re-election.

"I've been involved in the community in a couple different ways both through my work as an attorney and through some volunteer things I've done such as the Human Rights Commission and a couple boards and other activities in the community and I decided I wanted to kind of combine those things together and look for an opportunity to better service the community," MacLaughlin explains her decision to run for the position. "I think our district is doing a good job in terms of the pandemic and welcoming students to the district, but I think there's more they can do in terms of education equity and I'm hoping that I can provide some assistance in helping to solve the racial disparities issues in the discipline system."

Both candidates named racial equity as a key issue Rochester Public Schools are facing.

"I think it's important for the district to communicate more thoroughly about what they are currently doing and also seek community input on things that they could do to improve the education equity in the district. For example, there was a petition this summer that talked about implementing some anti-racism curriculum in the district and I think it's beyond time to do that," says MacLaughlin.

"I think it's a great time to really dig in on that work in a more collaborative way with our students. We know student-centered education is really what is going to close opportunity gaps, is going to make a difference for all of our students but especially those who may have not been as successful or reflected in our buildings," says Seelinger.