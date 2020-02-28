Clear

Healthy Moms and Babies Act hopes to fix maternal health in Iowa

The state of Iowa has seen the rate of women dying during pregnancy and childbirth double over the past three years.

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 10:47 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa – Senate Democrats are calling it a maternal health crisis.

The rate of women dying during pregnancy or childbirth has nearly doubled over the past 3 years in Iowa. That's according to the CDC.

On top of that, availability of obstetricians is dwindling in the state.

"Right now there are 67 counties that don't have an OB-GYN and we've seen a lot of decreases in that across the country but in the state of Iowa, it's really become a concern,” says Iowa State Senator Amanda Ragan.

Ragan says the healthy moms and babies act will ease the maternal health crisis by increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates to health care centers. The bill also requires hospitals to use standardized practices to care for moms and babies and step up home visiting services for pregnant and new moms. Senator Ragan hopes to have bipartisan support to address what she sees as an overlooked health crisis.

"We’re seeing an increase in deaths, in maternal deaths and we've seen that gradually in the last three years, especially almost fifty in 2019,” said Ragan.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 6°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 10°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 2°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 6°
Feels Like: -5°
Waiting for the weekend warm-up
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sports Overtime highlights part two

Image

Sports overtime highlights part one

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 2/28

Image

VISIT TO BONNER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Image

Skating for UNICEF

Image

EXCLUSIVE: An immigrants story

Image

Leap day of kindness

Image

Healthy Moms and Babies act

Image

30 Hour Famine

Image

Coronavirus Mask shortage

Community Events