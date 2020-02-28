Healthy Moms and Babies Act hopes to fix maternal health in Iowa

MASON CITY, Iowa – Senate Democrats are calling it a maternal health crisis.

The rate of women dying during pregnancy or childbirth has nearly doubled over the past 3 years in Iowa. That's according to the CDC.

On top of that, availability of obstetricians is dwindling in the state.

"Right now there are 67 counties that don't have an OB-GYN and we've seen a lot of decreases in that across the country but in the state of Iowa, it's really become a concern,” says Iowa State Senator Amanda Ragan.

Ragan says the healthy moms and babies act will ease the maternal health crisis by increasing Medicaid reimbursement rates to health care centers. The bill also requires hospitals to use standardized practices to care for moms and babies and step up home visiting services for pregnant and new moms. Senator Ragan hopes to have bipartisan support to address what she sees as an overlooked health crisis.

"We’re seeing an increase in deaths, in maternal deaths and we've seen that gradually in the last three years, especially almost fifty in 2019,” said Ragan.