Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Healthy Holiday Eating: Thanksgiving alternatives

Lifestyle consultants at Livea Weight Control Center in Rochester show us ways to have a healthy holiday season.

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 5:15 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Lifestyle consultants at Livea Weight Control Center in Rochester show us ways to have a healthy holiday season.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 41°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 32°
More rain arrives tonight and into Thursday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Zumbrota Business Changes Names

Image

New Sculpture in Charles City

Image

Nutritious Options

Image

Portion Control

Image

Healthy Holiday Season: Thanksgiving Alternatives

Image

Distracted Driving Simulator

Image

KIMT News 3 Exclusive: Lyle Shooting

Image

Kids in Construction

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Dodge County downs Tartan

Community Events