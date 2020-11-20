Healthcare workers are feeling the stress of COVID-19

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Healthcare workers all over the country and here at Mayo Clinic are feeling the stress of COVID-19.

One doctor says she is scared of what's to come.

Hennepin Healthcare Doctor Shirlee Xie says she has spent every day crying alongside a young COVID-19 patient who is terrified to die alone.

Dr. Xie says she is worried about the number of beds available for those who will need care.

"Our hospital beds are full with people who have other medical problems. And so when I see the statistics, you know, 8,000 people in Minnesota got diagnosed with COVID yesterday, it's terrifying," Dr. Xie says.