Healthcare worker vaccine mandate blocked by U.S. District Judge

The court order, which applies to 10 states, including Iowa, said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.

Posted: Dec 1, 2021 1:58 AM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - This week, a U.S. District Judge blocked the Biden administration's vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in 10 states, including Iowa.

The preliminary injunction by St. Louis-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp applies to a coalition of suing states that, in addition to Iowa, includes Alaska, Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. Similar lawsuits also are pending in other states. The court order said that the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid had no clear authority from Congress to enact the vaccine mandate for providers participating in the two government health care programs for the elderly, disabled and poor.

The federal rule requires COVID-19 vaccinations for more than 17 million workers nationwide in about 76,000 health care facilities and home health care providers that get funding from the government health programs. Workers are to receive their first dose by December 6 and their second shot by January 4.

Over the past almost two years, Good Shepherd Health Center CEO Ian Stockberger has seen several COVID-19 outbreaks within the facility. More than 80% of staff and 99% of residents are vaccinated. He maintains his belief that vaccination is critical.

"In today's age, with the labor market what it is, every employee counts. Every employee that gets vaccinated is one less thing we have to worry about because we everybody that comes to work these days."

With the issuance of the order, he feels a delay with the mandate could prolong a problem.

"If the mandate came and went in January as planned, we could move on to the next thing. This really delays what I would call the inevitable. If we're not facing this problem now, we're certainly going to face this problem this spring."

Political analyst Rayce Hardy notes that federal mandates are not new, as they've been around since the U.S. was established. With this mandate, he notes what Judge Schelp stated how the mandate would have a negative impact on already understaffed care homes and medical facilities. 

"I think that's the most compelling argument, really. Even though it isn't necessarily a legal argument, the de facto argument is that people will quit because they're not going to get vaccinated."

If this case, as well as other pending suits, go to the Supreme Court, he believes it may be decided on one of two things. 

"It's going to be overreach by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, or it's going to be, 'yes this is OK, but it also must include for the unvaccinated consistent and continual testing.'"

In a statement, MercyOne North Iowa said that they are 'committed to ensuring we comply with all state and federal laws and regulations. We continue to require COVID-19 vaccination, an exemption or waiver as a condition of employment, and are deeply grateful to all of our colleagues.'

Iowa State Senator Waylon Brown supports the court's ruling, saying 'our frontline healthcare providers should have the ability to make their own informed healthcare decisions, not be subjugated to presidential mandates.'

Governor Kim Reynolds also applauds the court's decision, saying that medical providers that have been on the frontlines during the pandemic saving lives deserve the freedom and ability to make their own informed health care decisions.

