Health systems plead with the community to maintain COVID-19 safety measures

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Two health systems are teaming up as they plead with the community to not let up on COVID-19 safety measures as the region experiences another spike in cases.

This also comes as the nation sets a record of more than 100,000 new cases in a single day.

Mayo Clinic Health System and Gundersen Health System are asking us all to wear a mask, keep distance from others, wash hands, and stay home when ill.

The systems otherwise say we'll risk:

Postponing or cancelling surgeries, procedures and appointments

Running out of beds to care for people who need immediate Hospital care

Not having enough staff to provide care to patients, COVID and non-COVID

Preventable deaths in our communities

CEO of Gundersen Scott Rathgaber says it's important not to lose ground in order to keep friends and family safe. He says as we enter the flu and holiday season it's important we do not let our guard down.

He said, "We're asking folks, once again, despite the fatigue to step up. Do what they did this summer and help us care for the whole community. As health systems we can't do it alone because of the crush of the increase so those folks that are following the guidelines thank you, it makes a difference."

The health systems say as the holidays approach and we enter into flu season maintaining health standards is vital.

He added, "After each of the holidays, we've seen throughout the summer and the fall, we've seen a definite increase in virus infections so this is a critical time and unfortunately I'd recommend you really curtail family gatherings."

The hope is to not overwhelm our hospitals so the systems say everyone has to rededicate to following proven safety practices.