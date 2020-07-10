Health officials worried about larger case spike because of Fourth of July activities

MASON CITY, Iowa - There were lots of people out and about on Fourth of July weekend. A perfect time for COVID-19 to spread and with a two week incubation period, that means cases could start spiking even more next week.

"So I would definitely say we are experiencing a surge in cases in our community," said Emily Dunbar with CG Public Health.

On top of that, CG Public Health is expecting the spike to grow even more, when Fourth of July exposures turn into full blown cases.

"We have a few more days to see cases that we know are just going to continue to climb unfortunately," she said.

County health is ready for an even bigger spike in cases.

"We are training additional internal staff for contact tracing and case investigation. We're pulling in other volunteers to help support our staff, because we can't do it alone, because of the influx of cases. We're working long nights and weekends."

Summer time fun is hard to pass up and Dunbar says you can indulge in it. Just make sure to give yourself a little bit of room away from everyone else.

"Insuring you have plenty of space between you and others. I'll say it again, broken record, social distancing plays a huge part because we know the virus is caused by droplets," said Dunbar.

Bradley Ringhofer thinks an increase in testing is leading to an increase in cases. He feels like the public is taking the coronavirus seriously.

"With things that i've done there's more people being cautious. I do feel like iowa is taking care of each other. Yeah, we're seeing more increases but I think people are really taking personal responsibility for it," said Ringhofer.

Dunbar also said new research over the past few months confirms that masks are the best way to keep COVID-19 from spreading.