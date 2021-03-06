Health officials want Minnesota county to stop youth sports after COVID outbreak

CHASKA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Health officials are recommending a pause on youth sports in Carver County after experiencing a recent outbreak of a variant of the COVID-19 virus.

Health officials say that since late January, the county has recorded at least 68 cases of the COVID-19 variant first identified in the United Kingdom. The cases have been linked to sports including hockey, wrestling, basketball, alpine skiing and other sports. Health department data shows from Feb. 24 through Thursday, there was a 62% increase in cases in the county.

Health officials recommend a county-wide pause in youth school and club sports starting Monday.