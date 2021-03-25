Health officials urge to continue safe practices even after receiving COVID vaccine

Minn. - A development that wasn't unexpected -- It is unlikely, still if you've already received your COVID-19 vaccination it is still possible to be infected.

Minnesota state health officials report 89 Coronavirus cases among those who have been fully-vaccinated with either the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Clinical trials suggest the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are 95 percent effective - while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is said to be 66 percent effective.

Jeremy Otto, Marketing and Public Information Officer of Cerro Gordo County Public Health says they are all effective at preventing severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

"The disease that is resulting from these cases - is a lot more mild to moderate - it's really just further evidence just how well these vaccines are working.” Otto explains.

He adds the rate of transmission around the nation is still high.

Director of CG Public Health, Brian Hanft urges anyone who is presented the opportunity to get the shot - to take it.

He says, “People really should not be shopping around for a specific type of vaccine - just get the vax that you can get - the one that's most available - or available at the time that you can get it."

With families coming back from spring break travels - health officials are expecting a surge in cases within the next 7 to 14 days.

"Everybody still needs to mask up in public, avoid large gatherings - practice good sanitation,” Otto emphasizes, “Right now is not the time to get away from those practices - in fact in my opinion we need to double down on those and focus on those main mitigation efforts."

Those exposed will generally see infection between 2 and 14 days after exposure. If you have not yet been vaccinated and come back from travel - wait 5-7 days to get tested - as you could still be asymptomatic.

If you're receiving a two dosage vaccine - a reminder to get your second dose from the same provider where you receive your first.