Health officials urge caution as a surge in COVID-19 is expected

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health officials are urging caution as they say Minnesota is expected to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. The warning comes as Minnesota lifts more restrictions.

Health officials are working to try and vaccinate people quickly to prevent a drastic surge.

Dr. Melanie Swift says Rochester has received 2,064 doses of the vaccine this week and has been receiving a more regular allocation of the vaccine compared to a month ago.

However, Swift says the vaccine's ability to stop increased infection depends on how many people are vaccinated; she says it's clear we're not at that level.

She explained, "How much vaccines change that level is really dependent on what percentage of the population is vaccinated and we are not there yet folks. So, we are not yet at that level where we would feel like we have herd immunity and could feel comfortable with relaxed restrictions."

There is some positive news on the horizon, Minnesota is set to receive 100,000 doses a week of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in April. Since, the J&J is s one dose vaccine it could help speed up vaccinations.