Health officials say it's possible to get 70% of US population vaccinated by July 4th

ROCHESTER, Minn. - President Biden has set a new goal to get 70% of the nation's adult population vaccinated with one dose by July 4th, but vaccine hesitancy remains a challenge.

The President of the Minnesota Nurses Association, Mary Turner, is on the White House COVID-19 Task Force and said this goal is reachable. That's if health officials start narrowing down the people who are hesitating on getting the vaccine. "The best approach is to approach people one to one, like vaccine ambassadors," she explained. "Figure out what their issue is. I've done it with many people, many relatives."

Turner said hesitancy isn't the only reason for people not getting the vaccine. Transportation and appointment availability play a huge role. They're also running into the issue of younger people thinking they don't need it because they're healthy. "That's where everyone kind of has to think beyond just themselves and kind of look at it and go, 'what risk am I to the rest of my family,'" explained Turner. "That just needs to be a consideration."

The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12 by sometime next week.

Dr. Anthony Fauci said if the U.S. doesn't have at least 80% of the population protected through a combination of vaccination and natural infection, then we could face another surge in the winter. According to the CDC, 45% of Americans have received at least one dose of the vaccine.