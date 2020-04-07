Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Health officials say Worth County has 1st positive coronavirus case

Health officials said Tuesday that the individual is 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.

Posted: Apr 7, 2020 2:30 PM

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The first positive test of coronavirus in Worth County has been reported.

Health officials said Tuesday that the individual is 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Worth County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Jessica Reyerson, Worth County Public Health Director. 

More than three-fourth of Iowa’s 99 counties had reported at least one positive test by Tuesday.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 69°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 64°
Warmer air arrives before a big cool down
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mason City schools develop plan for education

Image

Minnesota high schools light up to honor the class of 2020

Image

COVID-19 impacts on funeral homes

Image

Olmsted County Court hearing suspended

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Tuesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a rapid warm up followed by a cool down

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 4/6

Image

Making it easier for Med City residents to get hotels during Covid-19

Image

Local Doctor talks Covid-19, not afraid to do her job

Image

Not touching your face challenge

Community Events