WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The first positive test of coronavirus in Worth County has been reported.
Health officials said Tuesday that the individual is 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.
“While this is Worth County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Jessica Reyerson, Worth County Public Health Director.
More than three-fourth of Iowa’s 99 counties had reported at least one positive test by Tuesday.
Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info
Related Content
- Health officials say Worth County has 1st positive coronavirus case
- Public Health: 1st confirmed case of Coronavirus in Mower County
- Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County
- Health officials: Mitchell County has first two cases of Coronavirus
- 1st case of Coronavirus confirmed in Wisconsin
- Olmsted County continues to prepare for 1st confirmed coronavirus case
- Some counties still not seeing any confirmed positive coronavirus cases
- Iowa health officials announce 34 new Coronavirus cases
- Olmsted County announces 1st coronavirus-related death
- Coronavirus closing Diamond Jo in Worth County