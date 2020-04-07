Health officials say Worth County has 1st positive coronavirus case

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - The first positive test of coronavirus in Worth County has been reported.

Health officials said Tuesday that the individual is 41-60 years old and is self-isolating at home.

“While this is Worth County’s first case, it may not be the last, and that’s why we encourage all residents to continue to make prevention a priority,” said Jessica Reyerson, Worth County Public Health Director.

More than three-fourth of Iowa’s 99 counties had reported at least one positive test by Tuesday.

