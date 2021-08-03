Health officials recommend masking indoors, Olmsted County requires it in facilities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Following a reversal of CDC guidelines it's now recommended masks should be worn indoors under a new classification system.

Olmsted County Public Health and the Minnesota Department of Health are supporting the new CDC guidelines.

Health director Graham Briggs explained, "We understand and respect that the public isn't going to be excited about this but the local data is showing us it's time to act. We're supporting this guidance in public health and asking the public to help out to protect each other and those who can't get vaccinated."

Briggs says in Olmsted County 53 people per 100,000 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 which has reached the threshold for high community transmission under CDC guidelines.

He added, "Having crossed the line I think we have to have that discussion as a community while keeping in mind that the rate of illness we're seeing in this community is still much lower than we saw most of the pandemic and still substantially lower than some other parts of the country are seeing right now."

At this time Mayo Clinic and Olmsted Medical Center say they're both requiring masking in their facilities.

Tom Graham with OMC said, "We continue to educate and remind our patients when they come to our facilities that they are required to be masked and help educate them on why masking is an important process for containing the virus and not spreading it."

Dr. John O'Horo with Mayo Clinic added, "We're very supportive of the masking being recommended here and have implemented it within our own institution because of the vulnerable population we serve and the CDC recommendations for masking."

Olmsted County is the latest to require masking indoors. Announcing Tuesday face coverings will be required in all county buildings beginning on Aug. 4.