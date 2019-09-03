Health officials making it easier to get the flu shot

ROCHESTER, Minn.-It's a virus that causes major aches and pains, nausea and even fatigue.

It's hard to believe, health officials say flu season is right around the corner.

It's a virus that's constantly changing, each year different from the last.

It’s called influenza and its can be spread in the air when someone coughs.

Last year, millions of people around the world were hit with the virus.

To reduce the impact, local health organizations including Mayo Clinic are creating a one stop shop to protect kids from the flu.

Heidi Mason says this is a more convenient way to protect everyone against the virus.

“We're going to take advantage of that. The easement the convenience is so nice and they can get on top of this and get all the children vaccinated,” she said.

The deadline is next week September 11th at 11pm.

This isn't required. To sign up and learn more Click here.