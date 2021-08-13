Health officials in the Med City are anticipating another COVID-19 surge

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Mayo Clinic doctors are predicting Rochester will see another COVID-19 surge by the end of the month.

There are two main reasons for an uptick in cases. The first one is Olmsted County has the highest rate of vaccination in the state with 80% of residents fully vaccinated. However, the delta variant is spreading quickly among the 20% of the population that is not protected. The second reason for another surge is because we're not socially distancing or masking up now like we were a year ago.

Dr. Sean Dowdy with Mayo Clinic said people who are infected with the delta variant have a thousand times the viral load as the previous strains and the hospitalization rate is two and a half times higher.

It's important to know that breakthrough cases do occur, but the patients in the hospital right now with COVID-19 are not vaccinated. Dr. Dowdy explained the issue is not vaccinated people getting COVID-19 and being asymptomatic; the issue is hospitals are becoming overwhelmed by unvaccinated patients sick with the virus. "The issue is getting infected with COVID and ending up in the hospital and having all those downstream complications and potentially limiting our ability to care for patients with COVID," he said. "We're not at that point at all, but that's our biggest concern. How can we care for the community and if we're overwhelmed by COVID patients, it's going to be difficult for us to do that."

Dr. Dowdy explained as of right now, he doesn't think Mayo Clinic will limit surgeries and procedures again because Olmsted County has such a high vaccination rate.

It's your personal choice whether you're for or against the COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Dowdy. But he explained we have to weigh individual choice versus social responsibility. "People who are over the age of 65 or have major illnesses: having a vaccine might be life-saving for them. But I think what's difficult to understand is if you're young and healthy, getting vaccinated might be life-saving for your friends and family who aren't as healthy as you are," said Dr. Dowdy. "So, I think that's an important message that the reason to get vaccinated is two-fold: protect yourself, but also to protect people around you."

Dr. Dowdy said the coronavirus will continue mutating and new variants will pop up all over the world if people don't start getting vaccinated.

Governor Tim Walz announced Thursday that 70% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.