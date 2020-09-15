Health officials in Winona are hosting a two-day free COVID-19 testing event

WINONA, Minn. - The City of Winona is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health to bring two days of free COVID-19 testing to the area.

Anyone who feels like they need to be tested for COVID-19 can go to the Integrated Wellness Complex parking lot at Winona State University and get it done for free. If you drive there, you can get tested without ever leaving your vehicle. You can also just walk up and get the nasal swab. The Emergency Management Director, Ben Klinger, explained how the testing site will work. "It is either a drive-thru or walk-thru event. We're encouraging people to drive through if they can, so there will be four traffic lanes set up. You don't even have to get out of your car to get it done," said Klinger. "But if you're coming by public transportation or for the students on campus, there will be walk through lanes as well."

Winona has seen an increase of community spread, so providing this free testing will ultimately help them mitigate the virus from spreading more. "Our goal is to identify where the cases are at and try to catch cases early because you can be asymptomatic and still have the virus and be spreading the virus," explained Klinger. "So our goal is to identify people who have the virus and then isolate them to slow the spread of our community and protect our most vulnerable in our population."

Klinger said you do not have to pre-register to get tested, but it is highly encouraged to speed up the process. The free tests in Winona will be available Tuesday and Wednesday from 11 in the morning until 7 at night. It's also important to note that because of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act," COVID-19 tests are available at no cost nationwide at health centers and select pharmacies.