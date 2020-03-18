Can your dog or cat get the coronavirus?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The staff at Northern Valley Animal Hospital are well aware of the dog who is said to have tested positive for the virus. But they say it's nothing dog owners should be worried about.

That's because the CDC and World Health Organization say there's no evidence animals, whether it's dogs or cats, can spread the virus. The American Veterinary Medical Association explains with any disease though, it's important to wash your hands after being around animals. Veterinarian, Bradley Treder, explained right now, his main concern is making sure his staff and the owners are staying healthy. He said if an animal owner isn't feeling well, the staff can work around that to make sure the animal still gets the care it needs. "If there's staff that contracts and we find ourselves sending people home, we would continue to operate as best we can, explained Treder. "We might have to reschedule some appointments."

Treder said if an animal does come in that's sick, staff will treat it as any other illness. "If an animal is ill, then we would also consider that that could be something that could be passed to another animal," Treder explained. "It may not be confirmed that it's coronavirus, but all of the same procedures that we would use for parvovirus in dogs would be used and we're set up to handle that."

The CDC recommends restricting contact with any animals if you do get sick with COVID-19, just like you would with other humans. If you would like more information regarding coronavirus and animals, you can view that here.