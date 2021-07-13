Health officials encouraging getting vaccinated as Delta variant surges

MASON CITY, Iowa - With coronavirus variants spreading and vaccine administration slowing to a crawl, public health officials say the current health crisis is far from over.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, the Delta variant, which was first detected in Iowa back in May, is now the most dominant strain in the state, accounting for more than half of all positive tests. With variants spreading and hitting areas like Southwest Missouri particularly hard, CG Public Health director Brian Hanft encourages those who have not been vaccinated yet to get vaccinated, as it can offer significant protection against the variant.

"The mutations happen in people who are not vaccinated. as it spreads...that's why they're stressing the more people that get vaccinated, the less opportunity this virus has a chance to mutate. viruses mutate all the time, it's just a matter of whether or not it can have a detrimental impact on whoever the host is."

This week, Pfizer officials are meeting with the FDA to seek approval for another emergency use authorization for a booster shot. Though Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that booster shots are not recommended right now, Hanft feels that we may seem them be administered later in the year.

"Whether or not that booster coincides with a flu vaccine, back to school vaccines, whether that's some other kind of effort. The closer we get to the fall and winter months, I think it's more likely we'll need that."

If you remain hesitant to get a vaccine, Hanft encourages people to reach out to your physician or your county health department.

According to Iowa's COVID-19 dashboard, about 49% of Cerro Gordo County residents are fully vaccinated.