Health officials concerned Olympic games may become COVID-19 superspreader event

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Olympic games are set to begin on Friday but health officials are concerned it may become a superspreader event.

The number of COVID-19 cases linked to the 2020 Olympic games has risen to 58 and the host city of Tokyo has already entered a state of emergency

Infection rates are climbing among the capital's general population topping 1,000 new cases for four consecutive days.

Dr. Gregory Poland, a professor of medicine and infectious disease with Mayo Clinic, says Japan only has an immunization rate of 17% which is a large concern.

Dr. Poland said, "Many of the athletes are coming from countries with low immunization rates and importantly will be going back into Those situations. Finally, the athletes and trainers and all those individuals as far as I know I've only heard immunization rates in the 60-80% range and that's a concern."

Organizers have announced that spectators will be banned from nearly all venues.

The Olympics are set to begin on Friday and run through August 8th.