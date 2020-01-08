Health officials ask pregnant mothers to get vaccinated after infant death

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The first Minnesota infant death from whooping cough has been confirmed since 2013 according to the state department of health.

The baby died in November after being hospitalized for three months.

"I really feel bad for the baby more than the parents," said mother of four Adejoke Odyink. She explained, "The baby can't take themselves to the clinic to get vaccinated but the parents, that is their job to do it."

It's something mother Elizabeth Gutshall says she makes sure to take care of for all of her four children.

Gutshall said, "They're always vaccinated on time and every vaccination they have is taken."

The Olmsted County Health Department says while anyone can get pertussis it's most severe in infants.

Infectious disease control specialist Margaret Winkle explained, "It is possible especially in children that are much younger to have some pretty serious complications up to and including death with an illness like pertussis."

So, in order to make sure newborns are protected, it's recommended pregnant mothers get the Tdap vaccine during the third trimester of pregnancy.

"It builds up antibodies in their system that they can pass along to their infant before that infant is born. Kiddos can't get vaccines until they're at least two months of age so when a pregnant woman gets it she's able to pass along that resistance to her child to protect that child until they're old enough to get that vaccine," said Winkle.

Olmsted health also says parents should check with their healthcare provider about a vaccination schedule for not only their children but for the adults in their life as well.

Winkle added, "No one is immune, unfortunately, it's one of those things where it's really important where a vaccine would take a lot of steps as far as reducing the risk."

It's also good to not that if you or a family member has been coughing for more than seven days and is not getting better you're advised to seek medical attention.