Health officials ask community to be patient as COVID-19 vaccine distribution begins

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Health care workers are asking the community to refrain from calling to set up an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As Rochester sees the very first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine come into Olmsted Medical Center and MAYO Clinic it will still be a while before it’s available to just anyone.

That’s because there’s a roll-out plan for the early shipments. You’ve likely heard heath care workers and patients in long-term care facilities will be first in line.

Then people most at risk will be next with law enforcement, firefighters, and teachers following suite.

Freeborn County health director Sue Yost says it will likely be months before the community can get vaccinated so there’s no point tin calling to set up an appointment any time soon.

She explained, “Nothing is planned that far ahead yet and so it's not necessary to try and make an appointment or get on a waiting list or something. You will be notified by the media or by your physician if more information is out in the future.”

Rochester received its first 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning.