Health officials are saying the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine could soon be available for 5 to 11-year-olds

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As we're getting closer to a COVID-19 vaccine for children under the age of 12, we're taking a deeper look into the timeline of when we can expect it.

In Olmsted County, 53% of 12 to 15-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine. For older teens, that number is 59%. Public health director, Graham Briggs, said transmission will continue happening in schools until more students get the shot and that includes those younger ones.

Briggs explained there's a goal date set for when they want 5 to 11-year-olds to be eligible. "I think we've been talking about Halloween as a potential start date," he said. "Because in general as we've gone through this vaccination campaign, the federal government has been conservative in their goals and has often beaten their goals"

The president of the American Academy of Pediatrics Dr. Lee Beers said it's taking longer to approve the vaccine for kids younger than 12 because their immune systems are different. But on the other hand, she knows it has to come soon if we want students to stay in the classroom.

Dr. Beers said as for vaccine hesitancy, that should be a thing of the past by now. "You know, the process that we go through and the process that the FDA goes through to approve vaccines is really, very careful and cautious and very focused on safety and efficacy," she explained. "So, if there's a vaccine approved for the little ones, I think you can feel incredibly comfortable that it is a safe and effective vaccine for your children."

Once the vaccine is approved for younger kids, the next question we have is how would they get it? Nowadays, those who are eligible have access to the vaccine in a variety of ways. And if we look at the flu shot, students can get those right at school.

Briggs said making sure it's equitably available will be their focus. "That doesn't mean just make an appointment with your pediatrician," he explained. "Some people work long hours or off-hours and making an appointment with the pediatrician and taking your child in is a whole different thing than going to the grocery store on Saturday and knowing that you can get a shot there or sign something so that your child can get a shot at school."

Pfizer is planning to submit the vaccine data for 5 to 11-year-olds to the FDA by the end of this month. After that, it'll be up to the FDA whether to approve it or not. The company is also gathering data for its vaccine in babies as young as six months old and hopes to submit that in the future as well.