Health officials announce plans for COVID booster shot in Olmsted County

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Health officials in Olmsted County on Thursday announced their plans for the Pfizer booster shot.

Here's how each health service will handle the situation:

Olmsted County Public Health Services

For booster shots, OCPHS will be contacting individuals originally vaccinated by OCPHS based on their eligibility and providing instructions on how to get their vaccine booster. COVID-19 vaccine boosters will not be provided during seasonal influenza vaccine clinics.

Mayo Clinic

The four populations eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at Mayo Clinic are:

People over age 65.

People ages 50–64 with underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18–49 with underlying medical conditions, based on individual benefit and risk.

People ages 18–64 with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19 that puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19, including severe COVID-19.

Mayo Clinic began offering booster vaccines to eligible patients and staff on September 24, 2021. Patients 65 and older will be contacted through Patient Online Services and by letter.

Patients and staff at high risk of severe COVID-19 infection or who have underlying medical conditions such as obesity, asthma and diabetes, and where occupational exposure to COVID-19 would put them at high risk of severe infection will not receive formal communication from Mayo Clinic. If you fall into one of these categories and are six months past your initial Pfizer vaccination series, you should schedule an appointment online using Patient Online Services.

Olmsted Medical Center (OMC) booster shot plans

Due to the number of patients eligible, OMC will be prioritizing individuals 65 years of age and older for the Pfizer COVID-19 booster, followed by individuals 50–64 years of age with underlying medical conditions based on CDC recommendations. OMC will be contacting patients who qualify and providing information on how to schedule an appointment. OMC will reach out through email, OMC MyChart, or the telephone appointment reminder system.

Local pharmacies

Many pharmacies are also providing COVID-19 vaccine boosters. You can find a location on the MDH Vaccine Finder website.