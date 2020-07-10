Health officials: Positive coronavirus cases in Cerro Gordo Co. have quadrupled in last 3 weeks

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Health officials in north Iowa said Friday that positive cases of the coronavirus have quadrupled in the last three weeks.

As of Friday, there have been 228 positive cases in Cerro Gordo County.

Three weeks ago, there were 57 total cases.

“The number is projected to only climb higher. That is an astonishing amount of cases in such a short time. Looking at the Regional Medical Coordination Center (RMCC) data on the State’s coronavirus website (coronavirus.iowa.gov/pages/rmcc-data), we currently are trending upwards regarding patients hospitalized, patients in the ICU and patients admitted in the last 24 hours,” public health said.