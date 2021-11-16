Health officials: Minnesota amid coronavirus 'blizzard'

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota health officials say the state is currently in the middle of a coronavirus “blizzard” with its rate of new infections worst in the nation over the pasts seven days.

Health care providers say that more than 95% of available inpatient hospital beds are filled across the state which has caused backups in some emergency departments, according to health care providers.

COVID-19 booster and pediatric vaccinations should help stabilize the rate of new infections, but health officials say they won’t have an immediate impact because it takes a while to develop immunity.

State health leaders encouraged Minnesotans to protect themselves with mask-wearing and social distancing measures.