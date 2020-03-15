Clear
Health officials: 2nd confirmed Coronavirus case in Olmsted County

"This individual has a known history of travel to a high-risk area and did not require hospitalization. The individual is isolating at home and recovering," health officials said.

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A second positive Coronavirus test has been confirmed in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced 13 additional cases, bringing the total number to 35.

"Three of the new cases did not have recent travel out of the state or any known exposures to a COVID-19 case, indicating community transmission," officials said.

"As cases continue to emerge, it is even more important for people who are 70 and older, or people of any age who have underlying health conditions that put them at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, should stay at home and avoid gatherings or other situations of potential exposures, including travel. As we learn more about this case and others that may be identified, we will update the media, our partners and our community."

