Health experts suggest safe Halloween activities

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This Halloween is going to look a little different with the coronavirus.

Mayo Clinic Health Experts recommend spending time with those in your household and limiting in-person activities with others.

Here are a few safe Halloween activities experts suggest for this spooky season: carving or decorating pumpkins, decorating living space, virtual Halloween costume contest or show-and-tell, virtual Halloween movie nights, and hiding candy around the house.

Experts suggest having conversations with your kids now about some new Halloween traditions.

"Talk about it. And really prepare them for what's coming. Normalize it. And then again, set the tone. Do our best to make it a fun, positive experience, even if it's different. And just keeping in mind that that is part of our role as parents and caregivers in the household is how we frame things and set our kids up really determines what their reaction is going to be," Dr. Kelsey Klaas says.

Halloween is next week and it is important to still make it fun and maybe try a new spooky tradition.