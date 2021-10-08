Health experts on National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ROCHESTER, Minn. - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 20 people are victims every minute of this violence.

In Minnesota, 33 percent of women and 25 percent of men experience domestic violence. In Iowa, 35 percent of women and 29 percent of men experience it.

Acts of domestic violence not only affect the perpetrator and victim, but also impacts their families, neighborhoods, and communities.

The coronavirus pandemic caused the world to shut down - keeping us all at home.

Empower CTC Licensed Professional Counselor Joshua Kaus said this shutdown inhibited the resources available to victims to report these acts.

"The COVID public health crisis, in essence, created a perfect storm for domestic violence," said Kaus. "What we have seen is that when kids were on the shelter in place orders, they couldn't go to school were stuck at home. If there is an abusive party in the house, they're stuck at home with the abuser. Kids aren't going to schools - schools where all the teachers are mandated reporters and where a lot of these domestic incidents or the evidence is being reported."

Kaus emphasized that domestic violence is not just physical, but also acts of emotional, psychological, and sexual abuse.

Which can sometimes be even more detrimental.

"What we know from domestic evidence survivors is that oftentimes they've said, 'Black eyes? Cracked ribs? They heal. But the emotional wounds? I would take a beating any day over being emotionally berated or having my self-esteem torn or having me think I'm a worthless human being,'" said Kaus. "I think that's a huge takeaway. Domestic violence is so much more than one person putting hands on another person."

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1(800)799-7233.