Health disparities are still present

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After evaluating nearly 500,000 excess deaths from the first nine months of the pandemic, researchers from the annals of internal medicine found double the number of deaths among Blacks, Latinos and Native Americans when compared to white and Asian Americans.

Dee Sabol with the Rochester Diversity Council said these statistics also reflect the state of Minnesota. "Caucasian and white make up 80% of the population, but only accounts for 69% of COVID cases and only 64% of ICU hospitalizations," she explained. "So I mean, twice the percentage of the population is reflected in some of those faces, especially ICU utilizations during COVID."

Sabol said the federal government has acknowledged that these disparities are important to focus on. Just recently, $217 million went towards increasing vaccination rates among minority population groups. One million of it went directly to Minnesota and straight into grassroots communities.

Sabol explained how we target minority groups and neighborhoods is different everywhere. "That's why those federal dollars are going into the hands of people that are already trusted who come from within the populations they identify with," she said. "Who then, connect to resources and co-define how does it work here? What do we actually need? What kind of messaging do we need? And in what languages and who would be trusted to come and deliver vaccine?"

Sabol said it's general mistrust within the medical field. People ask where they can go to find general information about what's going on. She explained they're finding out people are going to their home country for updates when it shouldn't be that way. These actions will also help us make better connections to lay the groundwork for tackling future disparities.