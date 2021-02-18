Health care providers weigh in on new MDH COVID-19 registration site

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You now have the chance to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine if you're 18 or older through a new Minnesota Department of Health site.

The Vaccine Connector registration site is free and doesn't have any time restrictions for signing up.

To register you fill out a questionnaire and then receive an email confirmation once you're sign-up is complete.

You'll then wait until you're eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at which point MDH will notify you of vaccine opportunities in your area and how to schedule an appointment.

However, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health, and Olmsted Medical Center say there are many other ways to get in line for a vaccine.

Dr. Abinash Virk with Mayo Clinic says with limited vaccine supply it's best to take advantage of all options.

She explained, "Our access to vaccines is pretty limited. We just have 2,935 doses so that's obviously not going to go far so I think

it's totally fine for people to put their name on the Vaccine Connector or other locations to maybe have another chance to

get the vaccine."

Public health director Graham Briggs agreed adding, "I think I'd encourage the public to take any avenue they can to get the vaccine. If we're focusing on people in education you might be contacted through your school district to get vaccinated but that doesn't mean you don't want to have your name in the state lottery or this Vaccine Connector."

OMC's director of plant operations Tom Graham also said with so much confusion surrounding where patients should go for a vaccine it's best to cover all bases. "Anywhere a patient can get a vaccine is good," he added. "The limited doses around the state make this whole process very challenging."

MDH does say if you're currently eligible and contacted about a different opportunity to get vaccinated you can and should take it.