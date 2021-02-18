Clear
Health care providers weigh in on new MDH COVID-19 registration site

Posted: Feb 18, 2021 3:27 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - You now have the chance to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine if you're 18 or older through a new Minnesota Department of Health site.

The Vaccine Connector registration site is free and doesn't have any time restrictions for signing up.

To register you fill out a questionnaire and then receive an email confirmation once you're sign-up is complete.

You'll then wait until you're eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at which point MDH will notify you of vaccine opportunities in your area and how to schedule an appointment.

However, Mayo Clinic, Olmsted County Public Health, and Olmsted Medical Center say there are many other ways to get in line for a vaccine.

Dr. Abinash Virk with Mayo Clinic says with limited vaccine supply it's best to take advantage of all options.

She explained, "Our access to vaccines is pretty limited. We just have 2,935 doses so that's obviously not going to go far so I think
it's totally fine for people to put their name on the Vaccine Connector or other locations to maybe have another chance to
get the vaccine."

Public health director Graham Briggs agreed adding, "I think I'd encourage the public to take any avenue they can to get the vaccine. If we're focusing on people in education you might be contacted through your school district to get vaccinated but that doesn't mean you don't want to have your name in the state lottery or this Vaccine Connector."

OMC's director of plant operations Tom Graham also said with so much confusion surrounding where patients should go for a vaccine it's best to cover all bases. "Anywhere a patient can get a vaccine is good," he added. "The limited doses around the state make this whole process very challenging."

MDH does say if you're currently eligible and contacted about a different opportunity to get vaccinated you can and should take it.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 475379

Reported Deaths: 6458
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin986441569
Ramsey42308790
Dakota35280380
Anoka32669380
Washington21587250
Stearns18562199
St. Louis14555261
Scott12920104
Wright12270113
Olmsted1155687
Sherburne860473
Carver743240
Clay675284
Rice660187
Blue Earth576634
Kandiyohi572974
Crow Wing510880
Chisago485844
Otter Tail474670
Benton439090
Winona411148
Mower395630
Douglas387568
Nobles382747
Goodhue378966
Polk338162
McLeod334849
Beltrami331348
Morrison319546
Lyon310743
Itasca302345
Becker302241
Isanti300549
Carlton296543
Steele294811
Pine277116
Freeborn272623
Nicollet246440
Todd239430
Brown236637
Le Sueur228420
Mille Lacs223046
Cass215424
Meeker204334
Waseca204017
Wabasha18433
Martin183927
Roseau173117
Hubbard158939
Houston154914
Dodge14954
Renville145240
Redwood145127
Chippewa135335
Fillmore13538
Cottonwood132820
Wadena126419
Faribault119316
Pennington119016
Aitkin115433
Rock115012
Sibley11419
Watonwan11278
Kanabec105319
Pipestone99924
Yellow Medicine96817
Murray9358
Jackson91010
Swift86918
Pope7845
Marshall75415
Stevens7348
Lake71017
Clearwater70314
Lac qui Parle67516
Wilkin65810
Koochiching61511
Lincoln5002
Big Stone4983
Grant4798
Norman4358
Mahnomen4317
Unassigned42768
Kittson39621
Red Lake3404
Traverse2995
Lake of the Woods2121
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 329135

Reported Deaths: 5248
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk50381533
Linn19179305
Scott16816197
Black Hawk14730279
Woodbury13525208
Johnson1288372
Dubuque12179190
Dallas987587
Pottawattamie9647140
Story933944
Warren498069
Cerro Gordo493379
Clinton488981
Webster486884
Sioux471267
Marshall455970
Des Moines418155
Muscatine412687
Buena Vista405436
Wapello3848105
Jasper365965
Plymouth362477
Lee347451
Marion334066
Jones283354
Henry277235
Carroll263347
Bremer262653
Crawford246435
Boone236830
Washington236243
Benton231254
Mahaska211744
Jackson207437
Dickinson198438
Tama198364
Kossuth193854
Delaware183938
Clay182025
Winneshiek177826
Fayette175532
Buchanan172727
Hamilton171340
Wright171231
Hardin165635
Harrison165068
Cedar164522
Page164317
Clayton158753
Butler156930
Floyd146238
Mills146020
Poweshiek145429
Lyon143341
Cherokee143035
Allamakee138441
Madison137617
Hancock136028
Iowa135923
Grundy128930
Winnebago127530
Calhoun127110
Jefferson126732
Cass123947
Louisa120041
Appanoose119947
Mitchell118840
Chickasaw117813
Union117431
Sac115917
Emmet113639
Shelby113432
Humboldt111623
Franklin108219
Guthrie107328
Palo Alto98720
Howard96720
Montgomery95436
Clarke91720
Keokuk90229
Unassigned8880
Monroe87327
Pocahontas80418
Ida80132
Adair78726
Monona75625
Davis74723
Greene72210
Lucas69219
Osceola66514
Worth6484
Taylor62911
Decatur5449
Fremont5439
Van Buren53317
Ringgold49516
Audubon4639
Wayne44221
Adams3173
